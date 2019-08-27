Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SJM, UNM, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), where a total of 7,215 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 721,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.4% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 772,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) options are showing a volume of 11,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of UNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020
, with 11,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UNM. Below is a chart showing UNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 18,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
