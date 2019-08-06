Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SIG, CARG, LAMR

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total volume of 27,026 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 177.9% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 12,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) options are showing a volume of 10,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 166.4% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 627,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 7,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 737,600 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) options are showing a volume of 3,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 378,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.9% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 268,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SIG options , CARG options , or LAMR options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: SIG , CARG , LAMR


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar