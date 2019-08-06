Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SIG, CARG, LAMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total volume of 27,026 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 177.9% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 12,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) options are showing a volume of 10,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 166.4% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 627,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 7,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 737,600 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) options are showing a volume of 3,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 378,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.9% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 268,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
