Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RS, GWW, STAA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS), where a total volume of 5,786 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 578,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.2% of RS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of RS. Below is a chart showing RS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 4,197 contracts, representing approximately 419,700 underlying shares or approximately 97.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,300 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) saw options trading volume of 3,275 contracts, representing approximately 327,500 underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
