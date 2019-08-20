Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ROKU, IIPR, MA

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 48,552 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 2,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 2,199 contracts, representing approximately 219,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,800 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 16,323 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

