Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RL, LEG, HES

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total of 10,140 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.2% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 887,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,100 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) options are showing a volume of 10,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111% of LEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 8,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 825,000 underlying shares of LEG. Below is a chart showing LEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 22,249 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 16,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

