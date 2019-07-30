Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, TENB, TWOU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 3,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 392,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 821,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Tenable Holdings Inc (Symbol: TENB) options are showing a volume of 1,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 161,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of TENB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,300 underlying shares of TENB. Below is a chart showing TENB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And 2U Inc (Symbol: TWOU) saw options trading volume of 2,907 contracts, representing approximately 290,700 underlying shares or approximately 47% of TWOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 618,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of TWOU. Below is a chart showing TWOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for REGN options , TENB options , or TWOU options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

