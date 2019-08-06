Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRO, ZAGG, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pros Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRO), where a total volume of 4,554 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 455,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.1% of PRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,100 underlying shares of PRO. Below is a chart showing PRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
ZAGG Inc (Symbol: ZAGG) saw options trading volume of 4,647 contracts, representing approximately 464,700 underlying shares or approximately 104.2% of ZAGG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,500 underlying shares of ZAGG. Below is a chart showing ZAGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 2,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 226,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:
