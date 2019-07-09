Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PII, WYNN, HELE

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Polaris Industries Inc. (Symbol: PII), where a total of 5,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 566,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.4% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 553,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,800 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 16,884 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 101.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 1,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 2,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 213,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

