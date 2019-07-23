Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVTA, ASGN, ITW

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Invitae Corp (Symbol: NVTA), where a total volume of 10,704 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of NVTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 1,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,900 underlying shares of NVTA. Below is a chart showing NVTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

ASGN Inc (Symbol: ASGN) options are showing a volume of 1,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 168,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of ASGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 333,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,300 underlying shares of ASGN. Below is a chart showing ASGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) saw options trading volume of 5,683 contracts, representing approximately 568,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVTA options , ASGN options , or ITW options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: NVTA , ASGN , ITW


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar