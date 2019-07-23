Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVTA, ASGN, ITW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Invitae Corp (Symbol: NVTA), where a total volume of 10,704 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of NVTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 1,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,900 underlying shares of NVTA. Below is a chart showing NVTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
ASGN Inc (Symbol: ASGN) options are showing a volume of 1,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 168,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of ASGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 333,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,300 underlying shares of ASGN. Below is a chart showing ASGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) saw options trading volume of 5,683 contracts, representing approximately 568,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
