Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVT, GPS, MSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT), where a total volume of 5,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 500,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) saw options trading volume of 25,697 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 20,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 81,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 178,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
