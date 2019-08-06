Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NEWR, HUBS, MIDD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR), where a total volume of 6,761 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 676,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.3% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,800 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) options are showing a volume of 3,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.2% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD) options are showing a volume of 2,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 239,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of MIDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,800 underlying shares of MIDD. Below is a chart showing MIDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEWR options , HUBS options , or MIDD options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

