Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, MA, URI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 139,069 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 12,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 17,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 8,456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 845,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

