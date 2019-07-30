Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MS, ISRG, UNP

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 37,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 3,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,900 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 2,733 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 13,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 2,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,000 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

