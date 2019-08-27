Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MODN, SSNC, AGNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Model N, Inc (Symbol: MODN), where a total of 3,208 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 320,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of MODN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 531,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020 , with 1,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares of MODN. Below is a chart showing MODN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) options are showing a volume of 18,645 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of SSNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 14,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SSNC. Below is a chart showing SSNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) options are showing a volume of 30,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019
, with 10,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
