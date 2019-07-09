Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, TMUS, HGV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 34,522 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 4,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 26,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.8% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 7,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,800 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV) saw options trading volume of 15,210 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of HGV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 7,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,300 underlying shares of HGV. Below is a chart showing HGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LVS options
, TMUS options
, or HGV options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »