Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LRN, SNCR, GLRE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in K12 Inc (Symbol: LRN), where a total of 1,592 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 159,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.1% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 182,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
Synchronoss Technologies Inc (Symbol: SNCR) saw options trading volume of 2,163 contracts, representing approximately 216,300 underlying shares or approximately 84% of SNCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,700 underlying shares of SNCR. Below is a chart showing SNCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (Symbol: GLRE) saw options trading volume of 1,385 contracts, representing approximately 138,500 underlying shares or approximately 83.2% of GLRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 166,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,100 underlying shares of GLRE. Below is a chart showing GLRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
