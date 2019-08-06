Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LGIH, MDR, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH), where a total volume of 1,431 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 143,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.5% of LGIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,700 underlying shares of LGIH. Below is a chart showing LGIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
McDermott International Inc (Symbol: MDR) saw options trading volume of 40,071 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of MDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 20,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MDR. Below is a chart showing MDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 7,981 contracts, representing approximately 798,100 underlying shares or approximately 58% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
