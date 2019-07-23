Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCII, TGT, KN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII), where a total volume of 692 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 69,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of LCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of LCII. Below is a chart showing LCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 17,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

And Knowles Corp (Symbol: KN) saw options trading volume of 2,641 contracts, representing approximately 264,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of KN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,300 underlying shares of KN. Below is a chart showing KN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

