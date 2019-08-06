Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INGN, PODD, TPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inogen, Inc (Symbol: INGN), where a total volume of 3,675 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 367,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.6% of INGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of INGN. Below is a chart showing INGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) options are showing a volume of 3,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.2% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 397,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,700 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC) saw options trading volume of 2,876 contracts, representing approximately 287,600 underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of TPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of TPC. Below is a chart showing TPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
