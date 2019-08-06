Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INGN, PODD, TPC

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inogen, Inc (Symbol: INGN), where a total volume of 3,675 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 367,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.6% of INGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of INGN. Below is a chart showing INGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) options are showing a volume of 3,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.2% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 397,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,700 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC) saw options trading volume of 2,876 contracts, representing approximately 287,600 underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of TPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of TPC. Below is a chart showing TPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INGN options , PODD options , or TPC options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: INGN , PODD , TPC


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar