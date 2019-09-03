Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HES, UAL, AMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), where a total of 18,224 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 8,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,300 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 15,635 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020
, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) options are showing a volume of 7,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 781,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 1,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,700 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
