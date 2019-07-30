Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, GILD, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), where a total volume of 4,630 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 463,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 24,705 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 1,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,200 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 11,523 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
