Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, CTAS, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 82,186 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 28,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) options are showing a volume of 2,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 243,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 549,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,100 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 4,318 contracts, representing approximately 431,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 983,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,200 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FCX options
, CTAS options
, or URI options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »