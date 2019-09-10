Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EYE, AMC, UAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), where a total of 8,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 882,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.1% of EYE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,200 underlying shares of EYE. Below is a chart showing EYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 14,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 6,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,600 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 16,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 3,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EYE options
, AMC options
, or UAL options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »