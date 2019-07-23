Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EQIX, C, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), where a total volume of 1,554 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 155,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,200 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 67,469 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 8,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 819,700 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 3,603 contracts, representing approximately 360,300 underlying shares or approximately 51% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 706,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

