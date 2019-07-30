Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EGHT, RIG, KSU

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 8x8 Inc (Symbol: EGHT), where a total of 4,727 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 472,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of EGHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,300 underlying shares of EGHT. Below is a chart showing EGHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Transocean Ltd (Symbol: RIG) saw options trading volume of 59,869 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of RIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 10,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RIG. Below is a chart showing RIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) options are showing a volume of 3,847 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 384,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 958,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $119 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,800 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:

