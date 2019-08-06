Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, KNX, BHF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 150,480 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 191.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 7,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) saw options trading volume of 53,500 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 191.6% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 25,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) options are showing a volume of 15,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180.6% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 7,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,200 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
