Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CXW, ALNY, ITGR

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW), where a total volume of 8,392 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 839,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020 , with 5,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,700 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) saw options trading volume of 4,228 contracts, representing approximately 422,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) options are showing a volume of 1,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of ITGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of ITGR. Below is a chart showing ITGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CXW options , ALNY options , or ITGR options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: CXW , ALNY , ITGR


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar