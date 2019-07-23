Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CXW, ALNY, ITGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW), where a total volume of 8,392 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 839,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020 , with 5,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,700 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) saw options trading volume of 4,228 contracts, representing approximately 422,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019
, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) options are showing a volume of 1,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of ITGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of ITGR. Below is a chart showing ITGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
