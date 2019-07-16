Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRUS, OMC, ARW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS), where a total volume of 2,330 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 233,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 537,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 1,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,400 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) saw options trading volume of 8,573 contracts, representing approximately 857,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of OMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 2,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,100 underlying shares of OMC. Below is a chart showing OMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arrow Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: ARW) saw options trading volume of 2,212 contracts, representing approximately 221,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of ARW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of ARW. Below is a chart showing ARW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRUS options
, OMC options
, or ARW options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »