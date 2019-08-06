Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CPRI, THC, HLIO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 16,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) saw options trading volume of 12,927 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 2,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,500 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO) options are showing a volume of 403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of HLIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,900 underlying shares of HLIO. Below is a chart showing HLIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
