Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CPRI, THC, HLIO

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 16,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) saw options trading volume of 12,927 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 2,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,500 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO) options are showing a volume of 403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of HLIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,900 underlying shares of HLIO. Below is a chart showing HLIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CPRI options , THC options , or HLIO options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: CPRI , THC , HLIO


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar