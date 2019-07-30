Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, ARLO, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 20,533 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 393.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:
Arlo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARLO) saw options trading volume of 14,286 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 187.3% of ARLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 762,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of ARLO. Below is a chart showing ARLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 85,480 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 181.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 5,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
