Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CME, BLK, NR

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total of 7,254 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 725,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,855 contracts, representing approximately 285,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newpark Resources, Inc. (Symbol: NR) saw options trading volume of 2,042 contracts, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares or approximately 48% of NR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 1,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,800 underlying shares of NR. Below is a chart showing NR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CME options , BLK options , or NR options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

