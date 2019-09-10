Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BSX, BEAT, IMMU

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX), where a total of 20,580 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 10,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

BioTelemetry Inc (Symbol: BEAT) options are showing a volume of 1,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of BEAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020 , with 261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,100 underlying shares of BEAT. Below is a chart showing BEAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Immunomedics, Inc. (Symbol: IMMU) options are showing a volume of 7,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 799,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of IMMU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 1,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,500 underlying shares of IMMU. Below is a chart showing IMMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

