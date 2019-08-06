Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 9,933 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 993,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 356.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 278,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1340 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1340 strike highlighted in orange:
Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 105,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 279.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 3,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,600 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 29,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 1,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:
