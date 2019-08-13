Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 11,787 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 363.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 324,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1850 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1850 strike highlighted in orange:
Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 112,817 contracts, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares or approximately 297.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 4,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,500 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 632,136 contracts, representing approximately 63.2 million underlying shares or approximately 220.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 50,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
