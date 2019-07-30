Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALRM, ZEN, CME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM), where a total of 1,685 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 168,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of ALRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 342,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020 , with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of ALRM. Below is a chart showing ALRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN) saw options trading volume of 5,264 contracts, representing approximately 526,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of ZEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,000 underlying shares of ZEN. Below is a chart showing ZEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And CME Group (Symbol: CME) options are showing a volume of 5,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 528,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

