Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, LRCX, CHK

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 4,743 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 474,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 952,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 9,098 contracts, representing approximately 909,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring July 05, 2019 , with 482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) options are showing a volume of 230,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 162,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

