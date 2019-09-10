Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AGO, TDY, LGIH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), where a total volume of 3,364 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 336,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
Teledyne Technologies Inc (Symbol: TDY) saw options trading volume of 1,047 contracts, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares or approximately 58% of TDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of TDY. Below is a chart showing TDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) options are showing a volume of 1,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 137,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of LGIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,700 underlying shares of LGIH. Below is a chart showing LGIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AGO options
, TDY options
, or LGIH options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »