Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, OXY, HUM

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 22,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 30,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 7,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,100 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 484,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WMT options , OXY options , or HUM options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: WMT , OXY , HUM


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar