Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, OXY, HUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 22,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 30,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 7,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,100 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 484,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019
, with 341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
