Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: W, BURL, TXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 10,535 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 5,248 contracts, representing approximately 524,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,300 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 15,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,600 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
