Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, DISH, ORLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 10,554 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Dish Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw options trading volume of 16,719 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 6,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,300 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) options are showing a volume of 2,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 251,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 520,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTWO options
, DISH options
, or ORLY options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »