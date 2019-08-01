Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTD, EZPW, MSCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 10,160 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

EZCORP, Inc. (Symbol: EZPW) saw options trading volume of 1,826 contracts, representing approximately 182,600 underlying shares or approximately 81% of EZPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 225,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020 , with 1,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,000 underlying shares of EZPW. Below is a chart showing EZPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) options are showing a volume of 3,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of MSCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,800 underlying shares of MSCI. Below is a chart showing MSCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

