Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TROW, GPC, EA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW), where a total of 3,787 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 378,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 868,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) saw options trading volume of 2,957 contracts, representing approximately 295,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020
, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 13,739 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,600 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
