Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TREE, HLF, FSCT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE), where a total of 1,606 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 160,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.3% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 207,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,400 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 16,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.1% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And ForeScout Technologies Inc (Symbol: FSCT) saw options trading volume of 3,576 contracts, representing approximately 357,600 underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of FSCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of FSCT. Below is a chart showing FSCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
