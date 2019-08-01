Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TGT, SRCL, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 25,077 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
Stericycle Inc. (Symbol: SRCL) saw options trading volume of 4,688 contracts, representing approximately 468,800 underlying shares or approximately 64% of SRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,700 underlying shares of SRCL. Below is a chart showing SRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 8,663 contracts, representing approximately 866,300 underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
