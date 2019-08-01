Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 13,991 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.3% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 1,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,800 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) options are showing a volume of 7,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 712,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 6,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
