Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, DLR, HIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 14,200 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 4,849 contracts, representing approximately 484,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,100 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) saw options trading volume of 7,677 contracts, representing approximately 767,700 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of HIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56.50 strike put option expiring September 27, 2019 , with 6,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,700 underlying shares of HIG. Below is a chart showing HIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56.50 strike highlighted in orange:

