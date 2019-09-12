Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STC, LVS, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), where a total volume of 1,688 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 168,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of STC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 1,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,400 underlying shares of STC. Below is a chart showing STC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 21,341 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 5,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,600 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 30,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 4,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
