Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, FDP, ZBRA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 7,046 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 704,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.6% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 873,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP) saw options trading volume of 1,744 contracts, representing approximately 174,400 underlying shares or approximately 80.2% of FDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of FDP. Below is a chart showing FDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) options are showing a volume of 3,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 1,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,400 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
