Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, FDP, ZBRA

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 7,046 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 704,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.6% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 873,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP) saw options trading volume of 1,744 contracts, representing approximately 174,400 underlying shares or approximately 80.2% of FDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of FDP. Below is a chart showing FDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) options are showing a volume of 3,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,400 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options , FDP options , or ZBRA options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: SRPT , FDP , ZBRA


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar