Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRE, REGN, MCD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE), where a total of 10,203 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.8% of SRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 10,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SRE. Below is a chart showing SRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,909 contracts, representing approximately 390,900 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 687,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020
, with 296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,600 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 16,031 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 3,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
