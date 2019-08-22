Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRE, REGN, MCD

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE), where a total of 10,203 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.8% of SRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 10,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SRE. Below is a chart showing SRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,909 contracts, representing approximately 390,900 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 687,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020 , with 296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,600 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 16,031 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 3,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SRE options , REGN options , or MCD options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: SRE , REGN , MCD


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar