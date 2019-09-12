Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SIVB, ABMD, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB), where a total volume of 1,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 188,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) options are showing a volume of 1,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 193,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,500 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 14,476 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
